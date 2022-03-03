Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Russian, Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals in Beijing

Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday, despite widespread calls to ban them following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week recommended that sports federations suspend teams and athletes from the two countries but added that they could compete as neutrals if time or legal constraints prevented their removal.

Baseball-MLB cancels start of season as league and players fail to reach labor agreement

Major League Baseball (MLB) cancelled the start of the regular season after it failed to reach a labor agreement with players by the league's Tuesday deadline, Commissioner Rob Manfred said. The 2022 season was scheduled to begin with Opening Day on March 31.

NHL-Senators to play Ukrainian national anthem before home games

The Ukrainian national anthem will be played before home Ottawa Senators games for the rest of the season as part of a pledge to support the country in its war with Russia, the National Hockey League team's owner said on Wednesday. Eugene Melnyk said the Senators will also conduct 50/50 draws to support organisations providing humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine and use their home arena as a drop-off point to collect charitable donations.

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first quarter and take a lead they never relinquished. Minnesota's advantage swelled to as many as 21 points through a combination of efficient offense and stingy defense.

Golf-Woods wins inaugural Player Impact Program, collects $8 million

Tiger Woods has not competed in any official tournament for over a year but he still beat PGA Tour big hitters Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm to win the inaugural Player Impact Program and its $8 million first prize, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday. The concept, which awarded a combined $40 million to the top 10 finishers, was implemented in 2021 as a way to reward players who positively "move the needle" and generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour.

Soccer-Foreign investment has been good for Premier League - Neville

Former England defender Gary Neville believes Roman Abramovich and other foreign owners have been good for the Premier League, saying the English top flight has become more competitive as a result. Russian businessman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying the team, amid growing calls for the 55-year-old to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

Olympics-No commitment to lift Russia sanctions in case of peace deal - IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not made a commitment to lift sanctions on Russia in case of a ceasefire or peace deal following its invasion of Ukraine, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. The IOC said on Monday it was recommending that sports organisations do not allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.

Abramovich puts Chelsea soccer club up for sale as clamour for sanctions grows

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying it and setting the team on a path to sporting glory, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. Amid growing calls for Abramovich to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of its neighbour, the metals magnate said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions.

Golf-McIlroy feels apologetic Mickelson deserves another chance

Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday embattled golfer Phil Mickelson, who is taking time away from the game amid fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed Super Golf League and PGA Tour, deserves another chance. An author of an upcoming unauthorized biography on Mickelson recently released excerpts from the book in which the golfer called the Saudis "scary" but said he was willing to look past their human rights records to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.

Boxing-Heavyweight champion Usyk has 'no fear' at joining defence of Kyiv

When Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world on a late summer evening in London last year, little did he know that six months on he would be fighting a battle for the future of his nation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week happened when Usyk was in London on a promotional visit. Unable to fly directly back to his home in Kyiv, he took a flight to Warsaw and drove 500 miles to Ukraine's capital to re-join his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)