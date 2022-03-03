Cricket-Australian bowling coach Ahmed tests positive for COVID in Pakistan

Left Menu

Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia's first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday. Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative since arriving in Pakistan for the three-test series.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 07:55 IST
Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia's first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday. Ahmed, who will work as a consultant during Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, returned a positive test upon his arrival at the team hotel on Monday following his involvement in the Pakistan Super League.

The 40-year-old will remain in isolation for at least five days and will only be released after providing two negative tests. Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative since arriving in Pakistan for the three-test series.

