FA Cup: Minamino scores brace as Liverpool defeat Norwich; Chelsea outclass Luton Town

Takumi Minamino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Norwich City to progress to the sixth round of the ongoing FA Cup here at Anfield.

Updated: 03-03-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 09:09 IST
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Takumi Minamino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Norwich City to progress to the sixth round of the ongoing FA Cup here at Anfield. Liverpool defeated Norwich City 2-1 to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Minamino scored his goals in the first half, and at half-time, the Reds had a 2-0 lead. Norwich pegged one goal back in the second half as Lukas Rupp registered a strike, but in the end, Liverpool managed to hang on to register a victory.

On the other hand, Chelsea defeated Luton Town in a thrilling fifth round game, Saul Niguez, Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku registered goals as Chelsea defeated Luton Town 3-2 here at Kenilworth Road.

For Luton Town, Reece Burke and Harry Cornick registered goals. (ANI)

