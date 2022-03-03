Left Menu

Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:18 IST
Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed has been forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's three-Test series against hosts Pakistan, starting on Friday.

''Team medical staff ensured Fawad isolated on his arrival at the hotel and he then returned the positive test after showing mild symptoms,'' Cricket Australia said in a statement.

''He will remain isolated for at least five days – as per government regulations – and will only come out of that isolation after he returns two negative tests and is symptom-free.

''Members of Australia touring party self-test regularly and undergo regular testing from external medical practitioners.'' All Australian players returned negative for the virus on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was roped in as a spin consultant after Sridharan Sriram was unavailable for the tour.

Earlier this week, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf had tested positive for the virus, making him doubtful for the opening Test.

Australia is touring Pakistan after 24 years and will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to mark the occasion.

The first Test will be held in Rawalpindi from March 4 to 8, followed by the second Test in Karachi from March 12 to 16 and the third Test in Lahore from March 21-25.

It will be followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20, all of which will be played in Rawalpindi between March 29 and April 5.

Since Australia's Test team's last tour in 1998, Pakistan has been hosting its home series against them at neutral venues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022