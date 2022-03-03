Left Menu

Abey Kuruvilla to be BCCI's new General Manager

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new General Manager.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:22 IST
Abey Kuruvilla to be BCCI's new General Manager
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new General Manager. Sources in the know of developments confirmed this development to ANI.

"Yes, Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the reins as BCCI's new General Manager," said the source. Earlier this year, Kuruvilla's tenure as the national selection committee member got over and now he will take up the role of BCCI General Manager.

This General Manager position was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down. Kuruvilla has played 10 Tests for India and his appointment was ratified during BCCI's Apex Council Meeting on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022