Sports News Roundup: Titans' draft options could include a successor to Ryan Tannehill; Warriors get another crack at Mavs after epic collapse and more

Titans' draft options could include a successor to Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill experienced the worst campaign of his three seasons as the Tennessee Titans' primary starting quarterback in 2021, and his playoff meltdown was alarming. While the Titans strongly continue to insist Tannehill is their quarterback in 2022, team brass indicated Wednesday it is dissecting options in the upcoming NFL draft to find Tannehill's eventual successor.

Warriors get another crack at Mavs after epic collapse

The Golden State Warriors get a shot to avenge a historic collapse while also attempting to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The clubs met Sunday in San Francisco, a game in which the Warriors led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and 19 with under 10 minutes to play before watching the Mavericks score 33 of the night's final 41 points to pull out a 107-101 win.

Hendrick Motorsports giving $2K for every led lap to Ukraine

Hendrick Motorsports is set to make a sizable donation in an effort to help the country of Ukraine, which was invaded by neighboring Russia last week. In addition to a $200,000 pledge to Samaritan's Purse, the race team also will donate $2,000 for each lap led by its four drivers in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Hendrick Motorsports consists of drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

Russia, Belarus Winter Paralympians spared as sport extends sanctions

Russia has been hit with sporting sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine but its athletes gathered in Beijing for the Winter Paralympics earned a reprieve on Wednesday as they have been allowed to compete - albeit as neutrals. The Winter Paralympics begin on Friday and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided that the Russians and Belarusians would compete but without their flags - a decision criticised by other countries.

Olympics-No commitment to lift Russia sanctions in case of peace deal - IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not made a commitment to lift sanctions on Russia in case of a ceasefire or peace deal following its invasion of Ukraine, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. The IOC said on Monday it was recommended that sports organizations do not allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.

China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT

Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported, quoting Biden administration officials and a European official who cited a Western intelligence report. The Times said the intelligence report indicated senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia's plans or intentions to invade Ukraine before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the operation last week.

Abramovich puts Chelsea soccer club up for sale as clamour for sanctions grows

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying it and setting the team on a path to sporting glory, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. Amid growing calls for Abramovich to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of its neighbor, the metals magnate said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions.

Golf-McIlroy feels apologetic Mickelson deserves another chance

Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday embattled golfer Phil Mickelson, who is taking time away from the game amid fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed Super Golf League and PGA Tour, deserves another chance. An author of an upcoming unauthorized biography on Mickelson recently released excerpts from the book in which the golfer called the Saudis "scary" but said he was willing to look past their human rights records to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.

Boxing-Heavyweight champion Usyk has 'no fear' at joining defence of Kyiv

When Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world on a late summer evening in London last year, little did he know that six months on he would be fighting a battle for the future of his nation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week happened when Usyk was in London on a promotional visit. Unable to fly directly back to his home in Kyiv, he took a flight to Warsaw and drove 500 miles to Ukraine's capital to re-join his family.

Tennis-Azarenka of Belarus devastated by Ukraine violence

Former world tennis number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has said she is devastated by the suffering of people amid violence in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week. The invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including homes, hospitals, kindergartens and transport facilities, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday.

