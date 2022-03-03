Left Menu

Gardner tests positive to COVID-19, to miss first two games in women's World Cup

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:46 IST
Gardner tests positive to COVID-19, to miss first two games in women's World Cup
Ashleigh Gardner (Photo/ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Australian women's cricket team's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the opening two games in a blow to her side's campaign at the ODI World cup, beginning Friday.

The 24-year-old will be in isolation for 10 days and will miss the games against defending champions England and Pakistan scheduled to be held on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

She is likely to be available for the third game against hosts New Zealand on March 13 in Wellington.

Gardner, who hit a 32-ball 60 in Australia's second warm-up match against New Zealand on Tuesday, is likely to be replaced by pace-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland or fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Grace Harris.

''All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs,'' Cricket Australia said in a statement.

''(They) will proceed with existing plans to travel to Hamilton this evening ahead of the side's opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday.'' According to Cricket Australia, Chief selector Shawn Flegler will also remain in Christchurch while Gardner is in isolation.

The World Cup gets underway on Friday with hosts New Zealand locking horns with the West Indies in Mount Maunganui.

Sixt-time champions Australia are favorites to win the title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022