The way Tendulkar played was always an inspiration to me: Brevis

South Africa's U-19 World Cup sensation Dewald Brevis says Sachin Tendulkar has always been an inspiration to him and he would like to implement a few things in his game from the batting icon as he looks to create his own identity in world cricket.

''The way he played was always an inspiration to me. My favorite innings of his are the ODI double-century, which happened to be against South Africa. I remember watching the match with my brother - it was an amazing inning,'' the 18-year-old told Mumbaindians.com.

''I read his autobiography 'Playing it My Way' and there are a lot of things from there that I'd like to implement in my game. One thing I learned from him is that you have to be humble because pride can be your downfall.'' Brevis was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the mega-auction recently.

Nicknamed 'Baby AB' for his uncanny resemblance to AB de Villiers' batting, Brevis said it is an honor to be compared to him but he would like to create his own identity and is relishing the prospects of sharing the dressing room with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

''It is an honour to be compared to him (AB De Villiers), but it is important for me to have my own identity. I want to be known as Dewald Brevis,'' he said. ''We went to the same school and played under the same coach so when I first met him, I could not get a word out. There were many things I wanted to ask him but I was star-struck,'' the right-handed batter remembered.

Brevis said he is now keen to pick the minds of de Villiers as he starts his IPL journey.

''I would say he (AB) is great to learn from - he makes time for you and that is something I really appreciate. I mean, he is AB de Villiers and he could be a very different guy but he is very humble. I plan to ask him about his knowledge of the IPL soon,'' he said.

Brevis scored 506 runs in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, the most in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing flamboyant India opener Shikhar Dhawan's record of 505 runs in the 2004 edition and also picked up seven wickets with his part-time leg-spin.

His exploits forced Mumbai Indians to shell out Rs 3 crore for him at the IPL mega-auction and Brevis said he is now looking forward to sharing the dressing room with India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who is himself a white-ball exponent.

''I would love to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma. He is a wonderful batter, smokes the bowlers and I have seen him rise through the ranks over the years,'' he said.

''I am grateful that both Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are on the team. I think it will be tougher to face Bumrah, I have seen him bowl live at Supersport Park (in Centurion) for India against South Africa and it is surreal that I will be facing him in the nets soon.'' Brevis said it a dream come true moment for him but he never expected to play for Mumbai Indians.

''I did not expect it at all. I was playing for the Titans in the CSA T20 challenge during the auction and my name literally came up in the middle of the game. I remember Quinton de Kock asking me to come up to the TV to watch what was happening,'' he said. ''My parents were also really excited. They started crying in all that excitement because, as a family, have followed the IPL and MI all through. My first memory of playing cricket was in our backyard and from replicating 'IPL games' there to actually playing for MI is a dream come true.

''It gives me a lot of confidence to be picked by the most successful IPL team and motivates me to add one more trophy to that cabinet. MI has always been one of my favorite teams.''

