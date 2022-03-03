Left Menu

AIFF warns Jhingan for sexist remarks during ISL match

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:57 IST
AIFF warns Jhingan for sexist remarks during ISL match
AIFF logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation on Thursday warned star Indian center-back Sandesh Jhingan for making sexist remarks following his team ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.

''The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after their match against Kerala Blasters FC (on February 19),'' said a statement from the ISL.

''The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions.'' The 28-year-old ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain had allegedly made a sexist remark after the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

In the 11-second video uploaded by his own club and later deleted, it showed him allegedly passing a sexist remark -- ''auroto ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath'' (I have played a match with women, with women).

Jhingan later posted an apology after drawing backlash on social media.

''I know a lot has happened in the last 48 hours, and it has been down to an error in judgment from my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react...,'' Jhingan posted on Twitter.

''To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it's wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022