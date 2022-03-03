Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bucks stage big rally, overtake Heat; WTA roundup: No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic stages rally in Lyon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks stage big rally, overtake Heat

Jrue Holiday made a game-winning floater with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take down the visiting Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday. Miami led 113-99 with 7:12 left to play, but the Bucks closed the game on a 21-6 run to finish the season series with their Eastern Conference rival at two victories each.

WTA roundup: No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic stages rally in Lyon

No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in her first-round match against Japanese alternate Mai Hontama on Wednesday at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Cirstea will face Hungary's Anna Bondar, who was leading 6-3 when Britain's Katie Boulter retired with an apparent injury to her left leg.

Russia, Belarus Winter Paralympians spared as sport extends sanctions

Russia has been hit with sporting sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine but its athletes gathered in Beijing for the Winter Paralympics earned a reprieve on Wednesday as they have been allowed to compete - albeit as neutrals. The Winter Paralympics begin on Friday and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided that the Russians and Belarusians would compete but without their flags - a decision criticized by other countries.

Olympics-No commitment to lift Russia sanctions in case of peace deal - IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not made a commitment to lift sanctions on Russia in case of a ceasefire or peace deal following its invasion of Ukraine, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. The IOC said on Monday it was recommended that sports organizations do not allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.

Boxing-Klitschko praises sports bodies for sanctions against Russia, Belarus

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has lauded the sports community for coming together to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes following the invasion of his country Ukraine last week. Since the beginning of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation", Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have been frozen out of international events by many sporting bodies.

Abramovich puts Chelsea soccer club up for sale as clamour for sanctions grows

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying it and setting the team on a path to sporting glory, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. Amid growing calls for Abramovich to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of its neighbor, the metals magnate said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions.

Tennis-Bryan brothers to raise funds for Svitolina's Ukraine aid

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles team in tennis, said on Thursday they will raise funds at this month's Indian Wells tournament to support Elina Svitolina's drive to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. Former world number three Svitolina is trying to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia's invasion and said she would donate her prize money from the ongoing Monterrey Open in Mexico to the Ukrainian army.

Boxing-Heavyweight champion Usyk has 'no fear' at joining defence of Kyiv

When Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world on a late summer evening in London last year, little did he know that six months on he would be fighting a battle for the future of his nation? Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week happened when Usyk was in London on a promotional visit. Unable to fly directly back to his home in Kyiv, he took a flight to Warsaw and drove 500 miles to Ukraine's capital to re-join his family.

Tennis-Azarenka of Belarus devastated by Ukraine violence

Former world tennis number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has said she is devastated by the suffering of people amid violence in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week. The invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including homes, hospitals, kindergartens, and transport facilities, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday.

Paralympics-Russian, Belarusian athletes can no longer compete in Beijing Paralympics - IPC

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area.

The decision comes a day after the IPC gave athletes from the two countries the green light to participate as neutrals, saying that the governing body had followed its rules and that "athletes were not the aggressors".

