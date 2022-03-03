Left Menu

Patty Tavatanakit takes 1-stroke lead at Singapore LPGA

Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGAs HSBC Womens World Championship, a tournament which includes nine of the top 10-ranked players in womens golf.Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:55 IST
Patty Tavatanakit takes 1-stroke lead at Singapore LPGA
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship, a tournament which includes nine of the top 10-ranked players in women's golf.

Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole. She's in second place with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.

World top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.

Jin Young Ko was playing her first tournament in three months. Ahead of the tournament, Ko said she thought the break wasn't quite long enough.

''It was pretty short to me,'' Ko said. "And I'm back to Korea, and I spent time with my family and friends and my dog as well. And I watch Netflix in my bed with potato chips.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

