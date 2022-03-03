Patty Tavatanakit takes 1-stroke lead at Singapore LPGA
Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGAs HSBC Womens World Championship, a tournament which includes nine of the top 10-ranked players in womens golf.Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole.
Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole. She's in second place with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.
World top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.
Jin Young Ko was playing her first tournament in three months. Ahead of the tournament, Ko said she thought the break wasn't quite long enough.
''It was pretty short to me,'' Ko said. "And I'm back to Korea, and I spent time with my family and friends and my dog as well. And I watch Netflix in my bed with potato chips.''
