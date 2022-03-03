Left Menu

'You can do better': Serena Williams calls out publication after wrong image use

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams lost her cool when the top American publication published an article about her but used a picture of her sister Venus Williams.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:25 IST
Serena Williams (Photo: Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams lost her cool when the top American publication published an article about her but used a picture of her sister Venus Williams. This gaffe drew a lot of attention and Selena took to Twitter to share a photo of the article and wrote: "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough.""This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes," she added.

The portal New York Times then issued a clarification saying it was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition and it did not appear online, as reported by CNN. Yet, her fans are still not impressed and they have asked for a proper apology from the top publication.

The 40-year-old American tennis star recently established a venture fund named Serena Ventures and raised an opening fund of USD 111 million, reported CNN. Meanwhile, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena recently fell out of the world's top 50 rankings for the first time since 2006. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

