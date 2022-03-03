Women's CWC: DRS to be available for all games

All matches of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup will be covered live by broadcast partners around the world, which will access a fully produced world feed programme from ICC TV using a minimum of 24 cameras at each of the six venues. The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available at all matches.

The commentary panel includes ICC Hall of Famers Debbie Hockley and Lisa Sthalekar, Anjum Chopra, Simon Doull, Mel Jones, Nasser Hussain, Lesley Murdoch, Natalie Germanos, Ian Smith, Lydia Greenway, Stacy-Ann King, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sana Mir, WV Raman, Kass Naidoo and Alan Wilkins. Nasser Hussain: "Women's cricket has made rapid progress in the past few years, and I have been following it very keenly. The world's best have converged in New Zealand and I'm sure there are lots of thrills in store in the coming weeks."

"I can't wait to get to the commentary box and watch the spectacle unfold," he added. This will be the most widely distributed women's cricket event of all time with unprecedented coverage from Star Sports and its Licensees making each match available live on a global basis. In India, Star Sports will have Hindi commentary for all India matches.

The Women's 50-over World Cup will be played from March 4-April 3 and the tournament opener will be played between New Zealand and West Indies. (ANI)

