Soccer-"No substance" to reports of billionaire Ratcliffe interest in Chelsea - spokesman

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, linked with a possible purchase of Chelsea Football Club, is not interested in buying the team from Russian owner Roman Abramovich, a spokesman for his company INEOS told Reuters.

British media reports had said that Ratcliffe was considering a bid for Chelsea but the spokesman told Reuters: "There is no substance to the stories."

