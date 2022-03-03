Soccer-"No substance" to reports of billionaire Ratcliffe interest in Chelsea - spokesman
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:21 IST
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, linked with a possible purchase of Chelsea Football Club, is not interested in buying the team from Russian owner Roman Abramovich, a spokesman for his company INEOS told Reuters.
British media reports had said that Ratcliffe was considering a bid for Chelsea but the spokesman told Reuters: "There is no substance to the stories."
