Golf-Flawless Tavatanakit grabs opening round lead at Singapore LPGA

Ko has had a stellar season and the 26-year-old has recorded nine top-10 finishes in her last 10 starts that include five victories.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Patty Tavatanakit grabbed the opening round lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship after the 2021 ANA Inspiration winner fired a flawless five-under 67 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Thursday. The 22-year-old Thai sank in five birdies to be one stroke ahead of a trio that included two-time winner Park In-bee, fellow South Korean Kim A-lim and American Danielle Kang.

Top-ranked Ko Jin-young was in a big group at three-under, the South Korean recovering from a second hole double-bogey to card 69. Ko has had a stellar season and the 26-year-old has recorded nine top-10 finishes in her last 10 starts that include five victories.

Others in that group include world number three Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Canadian Brooke Henderson and Thai Atthaya Thitikul.

