Centers: Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Jules Favre (La Rochelle), Gael Fickou (Racing), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing). Wingers: Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Gabin Villiere (Toulon).

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:51 IST
Rugby-Trio return for France ahead of Wales Six Nations tie

Wings Gabin Villiere and Teddy Thomas have been recalled to the France squad for their Six Nations Championship fixture against Wales on March 11, with flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert also back in the 42-man selection. Coach Fabien Galthie is able to call on Villiere after the latter missed the commanding 36-17 victory over Scotland this past weekend with a facial injury sustained in the home win over Ireland on Feb. 12.

Jalibert has not featured in the tournament to date but is fit again after a series of thigh problems and will test his readiness when he turns out for Union Bordeaux-Begles against Pau in the Top 14 this weekend. Thomas has recently returned from a leg injury. France are the only unbeaten side in the Six Nations as they head to Cardiff, with the potential for a series decider with England in Paris on March 19 if the latter defeat Ireland at Twickenham in the next round.

France squad: Hookers: Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse).

Props: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Sipili Falatea (ASM Clermont), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Jerome Rey (Lyon). Locks: Thomas Jolmes (Union. Bordeaux-Begles) Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier).

Loose-forwards: Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Jordan Joseph (Pau), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles). Scrumhalves: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles).

Flyhalves: Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse). Centers: Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Jules Favre (La Rochelle), Gael Fickou (Racing), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing).

Wingers: Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Gabin Villiere (Toulon). Fullbacks: Brice Dulin (La Rochelle), Melvyn Jaminet (Perpignan), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

