Red Bull extend F1 champ Verstappen's contract through 2028

Formula One champion Max Verstappen has signed a new deal that keeps him at Red Bull to 2028.The 24-year-old Verstappen was rewarded on Thursday for beating Lewis Hamilton to win his first world championship last year, with another five years added on the contract that ran through 2023.Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision, the Dutchman said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
The 24-year-old Verstappen was rewarded on Thursday for beating Lewis Hamilton to win his first world championship last year, with another five years added on the contract that ran through 2023.

"Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision,'' the Dutchman said in a statement. ''I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term." Verstappen, who made his F1 debut at the age of 17, will open his title defense in Bahrain on March 20.

"Our immediate focus is on retaining Max's world championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the team's long-term planning," team principal Christian Horner said. ''With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car."

