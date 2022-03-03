Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One will not host races in Russia

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been canceled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

