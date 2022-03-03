Motor racing-Formula One will not host races in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:44 IST
Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been canceled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
