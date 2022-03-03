Statistical Highlights of Virat Kohli's Test career

As Virat Kohli gears up to play his 100th Test for India, PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the elegant right-handed batter.

*Tests so far: 99 *Innings: 168 *NO (Not out): 10 *Runs: 7,962 *Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune - October 10-13, 2019 *Average: 50.39 *Strike Rate: 55.67 *Hundreds: 27 *Fifties: 28 *Boundaries: 896 *Sixes: 24 *Catches: 100 *Test Debut: Versus West Indies at Kingston - June 20-23, 2011 *Kohli's scores in debut test: 4 and 15 *Last test played: Versus South Africa at Cape Town - January 11-14, 2022 At home: *Matches 44 - 3766 runs, highest score 254 not out At Away: *Matches - 54, runs 4139, highest score - 200 Neutral: *1 match, 57 runs, 44 highest score *Kohli has scored most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests - 7 *Kohli has scored most test runs against England - 1960 *Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches.

*Kohli's record of 20 Test centuries as a captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli.

*Kohli-led Indian team has won 24 matches at home.

*Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on test captaincy debut.

*Kohli's first test as captain - against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014 County wise stats: *versus Australia (2011-2020) - 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, 169 - highest score, average - 48.05, strike-rate- 52.49, hundreds - 7, fifties - 5 Versus Bangladesh (2015-2019) - 4 matches - 5 innings, 392 runs, 204 highest score, average - 78.40, strike-rate - 77.77, hundreds - 2 Versus England (2011-2021) -27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, 235 highest score, average 43.55, strike rate 52.05, hundreds - 5, fifties - 9 Versus New Zealand - (2012-2021) - 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, highest score 211, average - 45.57,, strike-rate 53.92, hundreds - 3, fifties - 3 Versus - South Africa (2013-2022) 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, 254 not out, highest score, average 56.18, strike-rate 55.10, hundreds - 3, fifties 4 Versus Sri Lanka (2015-2017) - 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, highest score 243, average 77.23, strike-rate 69.28, hundreds 5, fifties 2 Versus West Indies (2011-2019) - 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, highest score 200 runs, average 43.26, strike-rate 53.76, hundreds 2, fifties 5 Position-wise runs: *3rd position - 97 runs *4th position - 6430 runs *5th position - 1020 runs *6th position - 404 runs *7th position - 11 runs.

Special knock: Versus Australia 115 and 141 at Adelaide - December 9-13, 2014.

Last test century: Against Bangladesh - 2019 at Eden Gardens (Pink Ball test).

