UK minister: We have tolerated investment in soccer by Russian kleptocrats for too long
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:29 IST
Britain has tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats in its soccer clubs for too long, sports and culture minister Nadine Dorries told parliament on Thursday.
"In football ... we have tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long," she told parliament during a debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
