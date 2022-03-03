Dubey’s ton steers Madhya Pradesh to 218/2 against Kerala

Opener Yash Dubey hit an unbeaten 105 to steer Madhya Pradesh to 218 for 2 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A league game against Kerala here on Thursday.

Electing to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground C, Madhya Pradesh openers Himanshu Mantri (23) and Dubey added 62 runs for the first wicket, before Jalaj Saxena (1/41) dismissed the former.

Kerala pegged MP back by removing in-form one-down batter Shubham Sharma (11), who became left-arm orthodox bowler Sijomon Joseph’s (1/54) first victim.

But the fall of wickets did not deter 23-year-old Dubey from playing his shots, as he took the Kerala attack to task. He hammered 15 fours in his 264-ball unbeaten innings.

Dubey, a right-handed batter, then found a perfect ally in seasoned campaigner Rajat Padtidar (75 not out off 183 balls), who played second fiddle.

The duo stitched 130 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand and helped Madhya Pradesh go past the 200-run mark as they made the Kerala bowlers toil hard.

The 28-year-old Indore-born Patidar hammered 13 boundaries even as he played all around the park.

For Kerala, only Jalaj Saxena and Sijomon Joseph were able to pick a wicket each while all others, including right-arm medium pacer M Nidheesh (0/54), had an off-day in the field.

Madhya Pradesh came into the match after defeating Gujarat and Meghalaya in their first two league games.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh: 218 for 2 (Yash Dubey 105 not out, Rajat Patidar 75 not out; Jalaj Saxena 1/41, Sijomon Joseph 1/54) versus Kerala.

Gujarat: 303 for 3 (Bhargav Merai 103 not out, Het Patel 91 not out; Chirag Khurana 3/63) versus Meghalaya.

