Rawalpindi Test: 'Brave enough to take on opportunities' says Pat Cummins

Australia's arrival in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 1998 has been billed as a significant event for the cricket world and it is definitely important. Cummins turn to his team's batting line up saying there could be times when the scoreboard will only tick over at two runs an over and they have to be prepared to bat. The Australian captain said they have to learn the beats of playing Test cricket on the sub-continent pitches to win against the hosts.

"There could be times when the scoreboard is only ticking over at two runs an over and for our batting group we've just got to be prepared to bat and bat and bat," said Pat Cummins as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "If there are certain stages where you feel it will speed up be brave enough to take on those opportunities" he added.

Despite being dominant in Test format, Cummins says the make-up for their team's opening Test will be delayed until they get one last look at the pitch to make the decision. Cummins will leave it until the toss before announcing his playing XI to take on Pakistan. The Australian team haven't toured Pakistan in 24 years as security matters kept international teams from visiting, and as a result, Kangaroos are still unknown with the local pitches.

Australia and Pakistan will also face off for three one-day internationals and one T20. (ANI)

