Left Menu

Rawalpindi Test: 'Brave enough to take on opportunities' says Pat Cummins

Australia's arrival in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 1998 has been billed as a significant event for the cricket world and it is definitely important.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:44 IST
Rawalpindi Test: 'Brave enough to take on opportunities' says Pat Cummins
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia's arrival in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 1998 has been billed as a significant event for the cricket world and it is definitely important. Cummins turn to his team's batting line up saying there could be times when the scoreboard will only tick over at two runs an over and they have to be prepared to bat. The Australian captain said they have to learn the beats of playing Test cricket on the sub-continent pitches to win against the hosts.

"There could be times when the scoreboard is only ticking over at two runs an over and for our batting group we've just got to be prepared to bat and bat and bat," said Pat Cummins as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "If there are certain stages where you feel it will speed up be brave enough to take on those opportunities" he added.

Despite being dominant in Test format, Cummins says the make-up for their team's opening Test will be delayed until they get one last look at the pitch to make the decision. Cummins will leave it until the toss before announcing his playing XI to take on Pakistan. The Australian team haven't toured Pakistan in 24 years as security matters kept international teams from visiting, and as a result, Kangaroos are still unknown with the local pitches.

Australia and Pakistan will also face off for three one-day internationals and one T20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022