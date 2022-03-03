Formula 1: Verstappen signs new five-year contract extension with Red Bull

Left Menu

World champion Max Verstappen has signed a new five-year contract with Red Bull, which ensures his inclusion in the team until the end of 2028.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:48 IST
World champion Max Verstappen (Photo: Twitter/Red Bull Racing Honda). Image Credit: ANI
World champion Max Verstappen has signed a new five-year contract with Red Bull, which ensures his inclusion in the team until the end of 2028. The 24-year-old, who joined the team in 2016, beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to clinch his maiden world championship.

"I really enjoy being part of Red Bull Racing, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision. I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term," said Verstappen as per an official release. Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: "To have Max signed with Red Bull through to the end of '28 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max's world championship title, but this deal also shows he is part of the team's long-term planning.

"With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

