Davis Cup: Our guys going to match Indian team, cause some problems, says Denmark captain Frederik Nielsen

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh Denmark Davis Cup captain Frederik Nielsen said that his team is confident about playing India and not worried about their higher ranking.

Three-time finalist India will lock horns with Denmark in the World Group playoff I tie on March 4 and 5 here. "If you put it. If you look at the numbers on paper they have the superior ranking throughout the team. They have a very competitive squad in singles and doubles. They are very experienced as they have played a lot of Davis Cup ties but at the end of the day when the day comes, we are not playing against repetition. We are not playing against their ranking. We are playing the player on the day," Frederik Nielsen told ANI.

"We feel very confident that our guys are going to be able to match the Indian team and cause them some problems because we know that we are able to play good tennis and we are able to show. I don't think we need to cause the biggest upset in the history of competitions but obviously, we need to perform well and create an upset and that's what we are focusing at," he added. Regarding the absence of the star player Holger Rune, Nielsen said that his presence would have given some extra strength to the squad.

"Absolutely if Holger Rune would have been here, he would have been the highest-ranked player in the team even in the tie and he is the best player we have in Denmark so it would have been a big improvement but we are always focusing on the guys we do have and not thinking about a guy we don't have. We are very happy with the guys we have and that's all we are focusing on," said the Denmark captain. India have made it to the Davis Cup final thrice - 1966, 1974 and 1987 - but could never win the 'World Cup of Tennis' as the premier international team event is popularly described by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

India have been allotted a home tie after three years and Delhi will host Davis Cup matches after more than five years. Delhi had last hosted Davis Cup matches in September 2016 when Rafael Nadal-led Spain had whitewashed India 5-0 in the World Group Play-off round at the DLTA complex here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)