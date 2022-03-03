Left Menu

Mark Steketee joins Essex for 2022 County Championship

Australia pacer Mark Steketee has been signed by Essex for the first six matches of the 2022 County Championship.

Australia pacer Mark Steketee has been signed by Essex for the first six matches of the 2022 County Championship. The 28-year old is the leading wicket-taker for the Sheffield Shield. Currently, the pacer is in Pakistan with Australia's Test squad for the ongoing historical tour.

"I'm really pleased to be joining up with Essex for the first half of the County Championship campaign. I've always wanted to get over to England to play some county cricket. A lot of my teammates in Australia have had the opportunity to play in the County Championship and all of them only have positive things to say," Steketee said as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Steketee will be joining the Essex squad after the Australian tour of Pakistan for the season opener against Kent on April 7.

Essex are expecting to compete for the title this season after a disappointing 2021 season in which they missed out on the six-team top division but won Division Two at a canter. (ANI)

