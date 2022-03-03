ISL: Jamshedpur aim to consolidate lead at top with win over Odisha

Jamshedpur FC will look to consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday. Jamshedpur continued their red-hot form with a massive 3-0 victory over depleted Hyderabad FC, to dethrone them from the top of the heap after more than a month. Owen Coyle's side made it five wins on the bounce, amassing 37 points from 18 matches to qualify for the semifinals for the first time in the club's history.

Jamshedpur are in a spectacular run of form at the moment winning eight of their last nine games. Their only loss in this period came against Bengaluru FC. With Kerala Blasters winning against Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur are guaranteed a top-three finish, but Coyle would eye a top spot given their dominance throughout the league stages. In the last game, Jamshedpur, once again, proved they are one of the best teams attacking set-pieces in ISL 21-22, as they scored two goals from corners in their 3-0 win. Skipper Peter Hartley scored his third goal of the season, all coming from corners which augur well for the Red Miners in addition to the firepower they have in front. Greg Stewart missed the last game due to suspension and the Scotsman will only add to the team's strength.

Meanwhile, Odisha could not finish in the semi-final spot in ISL 21-22 but there have been improvements from their disastrous season last time. The club scored more goals this season than any other season in ISL with 30 goals scored. They have conceded 38 goals, 6 goals better than the 44 they conceded last year. In terms of clean sheets, Odisha FC have kept 3 clean sheets in ISL 21-22, an increase of2 clean sheets compared to the one clean sheet they kept in ISL 20-21.

Odisha started the 21-22 ISL strongly winning three of their first four games, but inconsistencies wrecked their season apart, through the club's unpredictable performances on both ends of the pitch. The Kino Garcia-coached side will look to end the season on a high, languishing at seventh place with 23 points from 19 matches. (ANI)

