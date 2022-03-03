Left Menu

Soccer-Belarus clubs and national team barred from playing at home in UEFA competitions

Belarusian clubs and the national team will have to play all their home matches in UEFA competitions at neutral venues with no spectators allowed, European soccer's governing body announced on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:47 IST
Soccer-Belarus clubs and national team barred from playing at home in UEFA competitions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Belarusian clubs and the national team will have to play all their home matches in UEFA competitions at neutral venues with no spectators allowed, European soccer's governing body announced on Thursday. Belarus has been used as a key staging post for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation.

"The UEFA Executive Committee met today and decided that all Belarusian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues with immediate effect," a statement read. "Furthermore, no spectators shall attend matches in which the teams from Belarus feature as host."

UEFA said its Executive Committee would convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary. World governing body FIFA and UEFA have already suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice as a result of the invasion.

Earlier on Thursday Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games following threats of boycotts by other teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022