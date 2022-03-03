Left Menu

Statistical Highlights of Virat Kohli's Test career

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Virat Kohli gears up to play his 100th Test for India, PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the elegant right-handed batter.

*Tests so far: 99 *Innings: 168 *NO (Not out): 10 *Runs: 7,962 *Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune - October 10-13, 2019 *Average: 50.39 *Strike Rate: 55.67 *Hundreds: 27 *Fifties: 28 *Boundaries: 896 *Sixes: 24 *Catches: 100 *Test Debut: Versus West Indies at Kingston - June 20-23, 2011 *Kohli’s scores in debut Test: 4 and 15 *Last Test played: Versus South Africa at Cape Town - January 11-14, 2022 At home: *Matches 44 - 3766 runs, highest score 254 not out Away: *Matches - 54, runs 4139, highest score - 200 Neutral: *1 match, 57 runs, 44 highest score *Kohli has scored most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests - 7 *Kohli has scored most Test runs against England - 1960 *Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches.

*Kohli’s record of 20 Test centuries as captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli.

*Kohli-led Indian team has won 24 matches at home.

*Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on Test captaincy debut.

*Kohli’s first Test as captain - against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014 Country-wise Stats: *Versus Australia (2011-2020) - 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, highest score - 169, average - 48.05, strike rate - 52.49, hundreds - 7, fifties - 5 *Versus Bangladesh (2015-2019) - 4 matches, 5 innings, 392 runs, highest score - 204, average - 78.40, strike rate - 77.77, hundreds - 2 *Versus England (2011-2021) - 27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, highest score - 235, average - 43.55, strike rate - 52.05, hundreds - 5, fifties - 9 *Versus New Zealand (2012-2021) - 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, highest score - 211, average - 45.57, strike rate - 53.92, hundreds - 3, fifties - 3 *Versus South Africa (2013-2022) - 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, highest score - 254 not out, average - 56.18, strike rate - 55.10, hundreds - 3, fifties - 4 *Versus Sri Lanka (2015-2017) - 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, highest score - 243, average - 77.23, strike rate - 69.28, hundreds - 5, fifties - 2 *Versus West Indies (2011-2019) - 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, highest score - 200, average - 43.26, strike rate - 53.76, hundreds - 2, fifties - 5 Position-wise runs: *No. 3 - 97 runs *No. 4 - 6430 runs *No. 5 - 1020 runs *No. 6 - 404 runs *No. 7 - 11 runs *Special knock: Versus Australia - 115 and 141 at Adelaide - December 9-13, 2014.

*Last Test century: Against Bangladesh - 2019 at Eden Gardens (Pink Ball Test).

