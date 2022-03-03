RuPay to be official partner for TATA IPL

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:27 IST
Domestic card payment network RuPay will be an official partner for TATA IPL tournament starting this month.

''This will be a multi-year partnership,'' National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a release on Thursday.

NPCI had launched RuPay, the first-of-its-kind domestic card payment network in the country.

The announcement regarding RuPay becoming an official partner was made by the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) on Thursday.

''We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022.

''This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India's best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner,'' Brijesh Patel, Chairman of IPL, said.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer of NPCI, said it was delighted to partner with BCCI for IPL, one of the most celebrated sports leagues.

According to her, just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customised offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally.

''With RuPay's venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay,'' she added.

The IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 till May 29.

RuPay cards are issued by more than 1,100 banks which includes public, private, regional rural and co-operative banks.

