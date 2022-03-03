Left Menu

3 Russian wrestlers suspended in doping cases

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:03 IST
3 Russian wrestlers suspended in doping cases
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Three Russian wrestlers were suspended Thursday by the International Testing Agency because of doping cases dating back 10 years.

The evidence was only recently revealed in a Moscow laboratory database that was withheld and tampered with in the possession of Russian state authorities from 2015-19.

Manipulating the database led to a two-year slate of sanctions against Russian sports, including athletes and teams being denied their national identity at last year's Tokyo Olympics and last month's Beijing Games. They competed as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigators have provided evidence from the database of suspected doping to sports governing bodies and the ITA to prosecute cases.

The ITA said data relating to wrestlers Daria Leksina, Aleksey Shchekov, Elena Vostrikova was “indicative of the presence of banned substances in samples provided by the athletes in 2012.” None of the three went on to compete at the Olympics or win medals at world championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022