Left Menu

Sreenidi Deccan beat TRAU 3-1 for maiden I-League win

In the 40th minute, a free-kick inside the box from Lal Chungnunga was headed in by David Munoz to again extend Sreenidi Deccans lead by two goals.In the second match of the day at Kalyani, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala FC played out a goal-less draw.

PTI | Naihati | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:23 IST
Sreenidi Deccan beat TRAU 3-1 for maiden I-League win

David Munoz scored a brace as Sreenidi Deccan FC beat TRAU FC 3-1 to notch up their maiden win in the I-League here on Thursday.

Munoz scored in the second and 41st minutes while Louis Ugochukwu Ogana (30th) struck in between for Sreenidi Deccan. Akobir Turaev (33rd) scored a consolation goal for TRAU.

Sreenidi Deccan kicked off the proceedings in style with Munoz getting the first goal in just the second minute of the match. Munoz got another opportunity in the seventh minute but TRAU goalkeeper Amrit Gope was quick to deflect the ball to his right.

Salam Johnson Singh and Joseph Olaleye started linking up well on the front lines as TRAU started dominating possession. In the 25th minute, a diagonal cross from Netrajit Singh inside the box towards Salam Johnson Singh provided a big opportunity for TRAU to get the equaliser. But Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil kept his calm and averted the danger.

In the 29th minute, Sreenidi Deccan extended their lead with Louis Ogana receiving the ball from the right and sending it towards bottom-right corner past TRAU goalkeeper Amrit Gope. But Akobir Turaev managed to get one goal back minutes later, as he struck a right-footed shot into the nets, bringing TRAU back into the contest. In the 40th minute, a free-kick inside the box from Lal Chungnunga was headed in by David Munoz to again extend Sreenidi Deccan's lead by two goals.

In the second match of the day at Kalyani, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala FC played out a goal-less draw. The Spanish duo of Juan Mera and Sergio Mendiguchia were at the heart of NEROCA’s creative engine and looked the likeliest source for the Manipuri side to break the deadlock. Combative midfielder Jiteshwor Singh had an influential first half as well, proving to be a bundle of energy and winning the ball back for NEROCA FC on multiple occasions.

But in the end, both sides could not find a goal.

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022