Left Menu

Formula 1 cancels contract with Russian Grand Prix promoter

Formula 1 on Thursday announced that they have terminated their contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter amid the Ukraine crisis.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:39 IST
Formula 1 cancels contract with Russian Grand Prix promoter
Russian F1 GP in Sochi (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula 1 on Thursday announced that they have terminated their contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter amid the Ukraine crisis. The decision comes amid many sports governing bodies including IOC, FIFA, UEFA imposing bans on the Russian players following the country's military action against Ukraine.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future," F1 said in a statement. Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix.

The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris. UEFA and FIFA have also barred Russia from international football until further notice. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022