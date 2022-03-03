The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SL-PREVIEW A 'Testy Treat': Rohit's Team India ready to dish out stellar show in King Kohli's 100th Test By Kushan Sarkar Mohali, Mar 3 (PTI) Hailed by many as the 'Last of the Mohicans' in cricket's purest format, Virat Kohli will be focussed on making his 100th appearance memorable while ''white-ball legend'' Rohit Sharma plots the demolition of an out-of-depth Sri Lanka as India's 35th Test captain in the series-opener starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-PREVIEW Women's World Cup: India eye first ICC title, Australia favourites to reach 'Magnificent Seven' Mount Maunganui, Mar 3 (PTI) Mithali Raj will be eager to get her hands on a maiden title in what would be her last hurrah for India at the world stage, Heather Knight will hope to defend it while Meg Lanning seems primed to lead Australia to a 'Magnificent Seventh' when the ICC Women's World Cup gets underway here on Friday.

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND-PREVIEW Fast, low bounce grass court make India firm favourite against Denmark By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A tailor-made low bounce and fast grass court arranged for the home advantage, the Indian Davis Cup team will start as firm favourite but Denmark is still expected to present a good fight in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie, starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ROHIT Credit goes to Virat for where we stand in Test cricket, want to take it forward: Rohit Mohali, Mar 3 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded former skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli ahead of his landmark 100th Test, saying he deserves all the credit for putting the team in a good position in the format.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-KARUNARATNE 1st India-Sri Lanka Test: Karunaratne says Mendis still not fit, Dickwella back Mohali, Mar 3 (PTI) Pacer Kusal Mendis' hamstring injury continues to keep him out but wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella is back after serving a one-year ban for a bio-bubble breach, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said on Thursday unveiling his line-up for the opening Test against India here.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-DRS DRS to be available at all matches of women's World Cup Dubai, Mar 3 (PTI) The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available at all matches of the ICC Women's World Cup which begins on Friday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI Never thought I would play 100th Test: Kohli Mohali, Mar 3 (PTI) All set to become the 12th Indian to achieve the milestone of playing 100 Tests, star batter Virat Kohli says he ''never thought'' he would come this far and make this landmark appearance.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE Sreenidi Deccan beat TRAU 3-1 for maiden I-League win Naihati (West Bengal), Mar 3 (PTI) David Munoz scored a brace as Sreenidi Deccan FC beat TRAU FC 3-1 to notch up their maiden win in the I-League here on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-IND-ASIAN-YOUTH Anand Yadav enters quarter-finals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian boxer Anand Yadav (54kg) produced a dominating show to enter the youth quarter-finals of the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-CHAMPIONS-MUMBAICITY Mumbai City AFC to make AFC Champions League debut in Riyadh Kuala Lumpur, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will play their AFC Champions League group matches in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh in April, in what will be their debut appearance in the top-flight club competition of the continent.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-GANGULY I know how momentous it is, Virat still has time for greater milestones: Ganguly Mohali, Mar 3 (PTI) Sourav Ganguly knows how momentous an occasion it would be for Virat Kohli when he steps out to play his 100th Test on Friday but the BCCI boss and former national captain is confident that the superstar batter will celebrate greater milestones going forward in his career.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD BREVIS The way Tendulkar played was always an inspiration to me: Brevis Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis, who is often compared to the great A B de Villiers, says Sachin Tendulkar has always been his inspiration and he would like to emulate the Indian icon while trying to create his identity in international cricket.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-VIRUS-AUS Gardner tests positive to COVID-19, to miss first two games in women's World Cup Christchurch, Mar 3 (PTI) The Australian women's cricket team's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the opening two games in a blow to her side's campaign at the ODI World cup, beginning Friday. SPO-TT-WTT-IND WTT Contender Muscat: Sathiyan bows out; two Indian women's doubles pairs in medal round New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Top-ranked Indian paddler G Sathiyan was knocked out of the WTT Contender Muscat tournament, going down tamely to 16-year-old Lin Shidong of China in the men’s singles round of 32 match on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-JHINGAN AIFF warns Jhingan for sexist remarks during ISL match New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Thursday warned star Indian centre back Sandesh Jhingan for making sexist remarks following his team ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)