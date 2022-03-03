Left Menu

FIFPro say two Ukrainian footballers have been killed in ''incredibly distressing'' war

FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann revealed on Thursday the incredibly distressing news that two Ukrainian footballers have been killed following Russias military invasion into the country.Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, reportedly lost their lives in combat and have become the first soccer casualties of the war.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:11 IST
FIFPro say two Ukrainian footballers have been killed in ''incredibly distressing'' war
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann revealed on Thursday the ''incredibly distressing'' news that two Ukrainian footballers have been killed following Russia's military invasion into the country.

Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, reportedly lost their lives in combat and have become the first soccer casualties of the war. A FIFPro statement read: ''Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football's first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace.'' Baer-Hoffmann said groups of players have been able to evacuate Ukraine into neighbouring Poland and Romania, but he was unsure of the location of the 400 foreign football players registered in the Eastern European country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022