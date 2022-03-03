Soccer-Russia says it will appeal FIFA and UEFA suspensions at CAS
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:49 IST
The Russian Football Union said on Thursday it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian national teams from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The union said in a statement it would file one lawsuit against the two governing bodies to demand that Russian men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete, including in qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar.
