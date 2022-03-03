Richard Masters: ''I want the Russian people to see the strength of feeling in EPL

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday that the competition's broadcast deals with Russia were under review following the invasion of Ukraine.

He told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London, ''With regards to our broadcast contracts, they're under review. I'd like Russian people to see (the) strength of feeling in Premier League football this weekend. We're looking at (the deals) very closely with regards to suspension and termination.'' Asked how long it could take to reach a conclusion, Masters said: ''It's happening right now. This is a fast-moving situation.'' Masters also said Roman Abramovich's decision to put Chelsea up for sale was the right one.

''It's a welcome decision and obviously, for the sake of everybody, including the fans, as soon as the sale process concludes everyone has certainty.'' And on whether the European Super League could ever make a comeback, Masters had some stong words to say.

''The European Super League was over and done in 48 hours in this country, thanks to the fan backlash and all sorts of people getting involved. I've never known football so united than it was during that 48-hour period. But really the idea defeated itself, it was such a poorly executed idea.''

