Soccer-Ukraine request postponement of playoff against Scotland

The winner of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow, is due to face Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar. FIFA and UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:31 IST
Ukraine's Football Association have asked FIFA and UEFA to postpone their World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The winner of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow, is due to face Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

FIFA and UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Scottish FA and the Ukraine FA were not immediately available for comment. The draw for the finals of the tournament is to be held in Doha on April 1.

With the tournament not due to start until November 21, there could be the option of completing the playoff games later in the year. Ukrainian domestic football has been halted since the country was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24.

Russia has been suspended from international football by UEFA and FIFA and so will not be able to take part in their scheduled playoff game against Poland. Ukraine, which began playing as an independent nation in 1992, last qualified for the World Cup finals in 2006 when they reached the quarter-finals. The country reached the last eight in the Euro 2020 tournament held last year.

