Russia to appeal FIFA and UEFA suspensions at CAS
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:19 IST
The Russian Football Union said on Thursday they will appeal their ban from international competitions after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competition ''until further notice'' by FIFA and UEFA on Monday.(AP) RUP
