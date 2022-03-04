Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks stage big rally, overtake Heat

Jrue Holiday made a game-winning floater with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take down the visiting Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday. Miami led 113-99 with 7:12 left to play, but the Bucks closed the game on a 21-6 run to finish the season series with their Eastern Conference rival at two victories each.

Paralympics-'It's a miracle we're here': Ukraine team arrive in Beijing

Having braved bombs and gunfire, Ukraine's athletes have made it safely to Beijing ahead of the Winter Paralympics that begin on Friday, in what Ukrainian paralympic committee president Valeriy Sushkevych described as a miracle. Ukraine has been under siege following an invasion by Russia, which prompted the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Thursday to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games after earlier allowing them to compete as neutrals.

Soccer-Boehly, Wyss lead consortium to bid for Chelsea - report

A consortium led by American Todd Boehly and Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is expected to make a bid for Chelsea Football Club before the end of the week, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday. Russian Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying the Premier League club, amid calls in Britain for sanctions against him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-'Ted Lasso hasn't helped' - American Marsch out to prove a point with Leeds

Leeds United's newly appointed manager Jesse Marsch said the sports comedy-drama series 'Ted Lasso' has not helped shed the stigma around American coaches working in England but the 48-year-old is determined to succeed with his new club. The highly popular 'Ted Lasso', which won multiple Emmys in 2021, chronicles an enthusiastic American coach trying to rally a struggling English team.

Stop this mad war - we won't surrender - Klitschko brothers tell Russia from Kyiv

Ukrainians have nowhere to retreat and will defend their homeland from Russian invaders, Kyiv mayor and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko told Reuters from the capital city on Thursday. Flanked by his heavyweight boxing star brother Wladimir, Klitschko spoke via Skype as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week. Moscow was shelling several Ukrainian cities as its main assault force remained at a halt north of Kyiv.

Baseball-MLB, players association to meet for informal talks-source

Representatives for Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players association will meet in New York "informally" on Thursday, a source said, after the two sides failed to reach a labor agreement. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series of the regular season after the two sides were unable to resolve the dispute, which led the league to lock out the players in December.

NFL-League, players association lift 'all aspects' of joint COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League (NFL) and its players association have suspended "all aspects" of their joint COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, according to a memo to clubs obtained by Reuters. The move ends the league's mandatory surveillance testing of players and staff, as well as mask-wearing requirements in club facilities regardless of vaccination status, citing "encouraging trends" and recent guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

NHL roundup: Kraken beat struggling Preds, end 7-game skid

Colin Blackwell and Calle Jarnkrok scored against their former team as the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the visiting Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Alex Wennberg and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle, which rallied from a two-goal deficit, and Chris Driedger made 19 saves. Blackwell and Gourde added one assist apiece.

Soccer-Russia to appeal to CAS over FIFA and UEFA suspensions

The Russian Football Union (RFU) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian teams from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Thursday. The union said in a statement it would file one lawsuit against the two governing bodies to demand that Russian men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete, including in qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Sport-IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across global sport, and Belarus, a key staging area for the full-scale invasion, has also been punished.

