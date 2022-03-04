Left Menu

Tennis-Ukraine Yastremska wants to win in Lyon for her war-torn country

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". "This tournament is very emotional for me, but I'm very happy with the win," Yastremska said, adding that she was happy to be in a safe place with her sister.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 08:35 IST
Tennis-Ukraine Yastremska wants to win in Lyon for her war-torn country

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who was forced to flee her home after Russia's invasion last week, said she wants to keep winning for her country after reaching the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open. The 21-year-old and her younger sister Ivanna spent two nights in an underground car park last week before their parents sent them out of Ukraine by boat to Romania and then on to France.

Yastremska collapsed in a heap on court after her win over Romanian Ana Bogdan at the WTA 250 event on Tuesday but said she was dealing with the situation better following Thursday's 6-2 6-3 victory over Cristina Bucsa. "Today definitely was a little bit easier with my emotions," Yastremska said. "I could keep them under control, so I'm very happy with that.

"Yesterday I tried to recover as fast as possible to prepare for my match and I'm still very nervous because I really want to win the matches for my country. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"This tournament is very emotional for me, but I'm very happy with the win," Yastremska said, adding that she was happy to be in a safe place with her sister. "Every point that I'm playing here, I'm enjoying a lot, and especially with the situation that we have now, I'm enjoying it like a thousand times more," she said.

"I'm going to try my best to win my next match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022