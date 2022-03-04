Left Menu

Spain government seeks 1-year ban for fan accused of racism

The Spanish government has proposed a one-year stadium ban for the fan who racially insulted a Cdiz player in a Spanish league game this week. The commission also proposed a 4,000-euro 4,400 fine for those fans involved in an altercation before a fifth-division match in which rocks, chairs and tables were thrown.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-03-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 09:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government has proposed a one-year stadium ban for the fan who racially insulted a Cádiz player in a Spanish league game this week. The government's commission against racism, violence, and intolerance in sports also proposed a 6,000-euro ($6,600) fine for the fan who made monkey gestures toward Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo in Monday's league game against Granada.

The man reportedly played for Spanish sixth-division club Deportivo Santa Fe, which on Wednesday said he was expelled. The fan was identified with the help of images from the television broadcast and from other Granada supporters. The commission also proposed a 4,000-euro ($4,400) fine for those fans involved in an altercation before a fifth-division match in which rocks, chairs, and tables were thrown.

