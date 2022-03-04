Next generation can have takeaway that I played 100 games in purest format

India batter Virat Kohli, who is playing his 100th Test match on Friday, said that the upcoming generations would be happy that he achieved the landmark in the 'purest format'. Kohli achieved this feat in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday, here in Mohali, Punjab.

The Indian batter was felicitated by the head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the play where Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present. "It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up," said Dravid.

Expressing happiness over this achievement, Kohli said, "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format." Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test, here in Mohali, Punjab.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav (ANI)

