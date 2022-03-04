Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Kante calls for focus after surprise of Abramovich sale

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante said the Premier League team's players were caught off guard by Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but urged them to stay focused on their quest to finish in the top four.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:09 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Kante calls for focus after surprise of Abramovich sale
N'Golo Kante Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante said the Premier League team's players were caught off guard by Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but urged them to stay focused on their quest to finish in the top four. Russian Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea after 19 years amid growing calls for sanctions on the metals magnate, similar to those imposed on other Russian oligarchs, following Russia's invasion.

Abramovich has made vast fortunes since the break-up of the Soviet Union but denies close links to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whose country calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." "It was something we were not prepared for," Kante told Sky Sports on Thursday, referring to the announcement by Abramovich.

"It came quick, but the only thing we can do because we don't control these things is done as best what we have always done ... playing football. "Playing football is the best for us, for the club and for the fans ... it's the only thing that we control and we want to do that."

Chelsea, third in the English top flight with 50 points from 25 matches, take on Burnley on Saturday. "We are in a good position for the top four, we are fully focused on going game by game and securing that," the French player said.

"It will not be easy as we still need to win many games but we train hard and hope to do it, starting this weekend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022