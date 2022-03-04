Left Menu

Government wishes NZ Paralympian team all the best for Beijing 2022 Games

“The team waving the New Zealand flag on the international stage includes two exceptional Paralympians Adam Hall and Corey Peters, as well as Para athlete Aaron Ewen who will be competing at the Paralympic Games for the first time.

“The Paralympic Winter Games continues to be a proud part of our sporting history, and beyond that, have an important role in challenging common misconceptions about disabled people,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  New Zealand
  • New Zealand

On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, the Government wishes the New Zealand Paralympian team all the best for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said.

"The Paralympic Winter Games continues to be a proud part of our sporting history, and beyond that, have an important role in challenging common misconceptions about disabled people," Grant Robertson said.

"I commend the organisers of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games who have made every effort to ensure the Games are accessible. Over 289,000 facilities have been renovated in Beijing to ensure they are barrier-free for the Paralympics," Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said.

"I encourage all New Zealanders to get behind our Paralympian team. I'm excited and pleased that every event of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will be shown on TVNZ's DUKE channel or TVNZ OnDemand.

"This will be the first time that New Zealanders can watch every Paralympic event from the comfort of their home and couch. I look forward to joining other New Zealanders and witnessing our Paralympians and Para athelete smash glass ceilings and represent Aotearoa New Zealand on the international stage," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

