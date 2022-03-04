In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the ''next generation'' to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a gruelling international schedule.

Indian cricket's reigning superstar was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match -- the first game against Sri Lanka here.

''In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format,'' Kohli said after being felicitated by Rahul Dravid.

Due to bio-bubble restrictions, it was Dravid, who presented Kohli with a commemorative cap and also a glittering memento.

Kohli had his actor wife Anushka Sharma for company and brother Vikas Kohli was in the stands.

From the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were in attendance.

Coach Dravid gave a warm speech, waxing eloquent about his longevity and asked him to ''double it up''.

''It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you.

''Thanks to the BCCI as well,'' Kohli said.

Kohli joined an illustrious list comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma, who played 100 Tests for the country.

