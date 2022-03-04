India reach 109/2 against Sri Lanka at lunch on day 1

India reached 109 for two at lunch on the first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli, who is playing his landmark 100th Test, were at the crease on 30 and 15, respectively when lunch was taken.

Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya picked one wicket each for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: India: 109 for 2 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 33, Rohit Sharma 29, Hanuma Vihari 30 not out; Lasith Embuldeniya 1/19)

