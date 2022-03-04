Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska reaches Lyon quarters; Exclusive-Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska reaches Lyon quarters

Six days after escaping her native Ukraine with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna, Dayana Yastremska cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. Yastremska had three aces in the match that took just 65 minutes. After the win, she draped herself with a Ukraine flag and fans gave her an emotional round of cheers, well aware that the 21-year-old's homeland has been invaded by Russia.

Exclusive-Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is considering sanctions against the Russian billionaire. Chelsea FC tapped Joe Ravitch, the co-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC, to find a buyer after Abramovich decided this week to put the football club he has owned for 19 years up for sale. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paralympics-'It's a miracle we're here': Ukraine team arrive in Beijing

Having braved bombs and gunfire, Ukraine's athletes have made it safely to Beijing ahead of the Winter Paralympics that begin on Friday, in what Ukrainian paralympic committee president Valeriy Sushkevych described as a miracle. Ukraine has been under siege following an invasion by Russia, which prompted the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Thursday to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games after earlier allowing them to compete as neutrals.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm flubs 10-inch par putt

World No. 1 Jon Rahm opened the Arnold Palmer Invitational Thursday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla., with an even-par 72. The Spaniard's four birdies were neutralized by four bogeys -- but nothing was embarrassing as what he did at the par-3 seventh hole. After leaving a birdie putt from the fringe 10 inches from the cup for par, Rahm gave the ball a weak tap and left it several inches short, leading to an avoidable bogey.

DeAndre Jordan joins 76ers after clearing waivers

Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan cleared waivers and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the 76ers released Willie Cauley-Stein, who was on a 10-day contract with the team.

Soccer-Boehly, Wyss lead consortium to bid for Chelsea - report

A consortium led by American Todd Boehly and Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is expected to make a bid for Chelsea Football Club before the end of the week, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday. Russian Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying the Premier League club, amid calls in Britain for sanctions against him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Ukraine Yastremska wants to win in Lyon for her war-torn country

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who was forced to flee her home after Russia's invasion last week, said she wants to keep winning for her country after reaching the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open. The 21-year-old and her younger sister Ivanna spent two nights in an underground car park last week before their parents sent them out of Ukraine by boat to Romania and then on to France.

Ashleigh Barty, Danielle Collins withdraw from Indian Wells

Australian Open finalists Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins will be absent when the BNP Paribas Open begins next week after withdrawing from the Indian Wells, Calif., event on Thursday. Barty, the 25-year-old Australian who is ranked No. 1 in the world after winning her third career Grand Slam title in Melbourne, also withdrew from the Miami Open that will follow the BNP Paribas Open.

Soccer-Chelsea's Kante calls for focus after surprise of Abramovich sale

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante said the Premier League team's players were caught off guard by Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but urged them to stay focused on their quest to finish in the top four. Russian Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea after 19 years amid growing calls for sanctions on the metals magnate, similar to those imposed on other Russian oligarchs, following Russia's invasion.

Sport-IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across global sport, and Belarus, a key staging area for the full-scale invasion, has also been punished.

