India 199/4 at tea on day 1 of first Test against Sri Lanka

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:24 IST
India batter Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark 100th Test as India reached 199 for four at tea on the first day of the opening game of the two-match series against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Kohli was bowled out on 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after sharing a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari, who played a fine 128-ball 58-run knock.

Sri Lankan bowlers made a good comeback in the second session of the day, picking two important wickets oh Kohli and Vihari.

Brief scores: India: 199 for 4 in 53 overs (Hanuma Vihari 58, Virat Kohli 45; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/62)

