Monterrey Open: Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina seals quarter-final seat

Ukrainian top tennis star Elina Svitolina remains unbeaten again in Monterrey Open and edges past Bulgarian tennis star Viktoriya Tomova with a big margin of 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 to seal her seat in the quarterfinals. After the win, joyous Svitolina stated as per WTA official site, "It was an extremely tough match today, I think Viktoriya played a really good match, and I had to really fight back in the third set to bring back my best game and try to come back in the match. In the end, I managed to win six games in a row, so it's a good effort for me."

"It was an extremely tough first set, the second set didn't go my way, and then the third set I was 0-2 down. I was not playing my best, but I was fighting, until the very end. "And you know, the Ukrainian flag [in the crowd] really helped me today to fight...I was really fighting until the end, and I found my game in the end," Elina Svitolina added.

Currently, for world number 15 Svitolina, it was her second Abierto GNP Seguros appearance. In 2020, she claimed the Monterrey Open title, defeating Marie Bouzkova with a perfect 7-0 at the Abierto GNP Seguros. In the quarter-final clash, Elina Svitolina will face Camila Osorio of Colombia on Saturday. (ANI)

