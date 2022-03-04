Strong, positive message to entire world: PCB CEO on Australia's tour to Pakistan

After 24 years Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for a multi-format cricket tournament series. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain said that he is "delighted and privileged" to welcome the Australia team.

"I and the people of Pakistan also welcome Pat Cummins and the entire Australian squad to Pakistan. And I thank them for their individual decisions to tour Pakistan. There are many, many people on both sides that have worked tirelessly, over many, many months to make this tour a reality," said Faisal Hasnain stated by ESPNcricinfo. Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley, Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) CEO Todd Greenberg and ICC chairman Geoff Allardice were present at the press conference to show their support to historical Australia's tour of Pakistan.

"This tour also sends out a strong and positive message to the entire world. And I'm confident that when the Australian team returns home, they will leave with fond memories," he added. However, Greenberg said that the Australian team was concerned about their safety for touring Pakistan, but all these concerns were put to an end by Pakistan's great security arrangements. He also said that Australian cricket legend Shane Watson was a great supporter of the tour, and spoke to many players to ensure their safety.

"Watson provided great context, clarity and confidence for that tour and spoke to a number of the players. And we've had individual conversations with not just players, but their families, and we've taken them on a long journey with lots of information," said Todd Greenberg. "The more information you can share the better informed they are, the better decisions they can make. This is why that anxiety has turned to excitement because they are genuinely excited to be here. There's a generation of Australian cricketers that have missed the opportunity to play Test cricket in Pakistan," he added.

After the opening Test in Rawalpindi from March 4-8, the second Test will be held in Karachi from March 12-16, while the third will take place in Lahore from March 21-25. This time, Kangaroos will play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I match against the hosts. (ANI)

